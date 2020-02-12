George E. Uhl, 67, of Franklin, passed away in his home on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Born June 5, 1952 in Franklin, he was the son of the late Clarence E. and Phyllis (Dunlap) Uhl.

George proudly served his country as a member of the Army Reserves from 1972 to 1978, where he was Honorably Discharged with the rank of Private and having earned Expert Badge in both Rifle M16 and Grenade.

After graduating high school, George attended a technical school that specialized in electronics, hydraulics, and business.

In 1972, George was married to the former Debbie Newton. He later married the former Darla Deeter in 2001.

George spent his life growing up around machines, learning how to repair cars in his father’s garage, which proved useful to him in his adult life. He was owner and operator of Uhl Technologies, LLC., but had also worked for Joy Manufacturing Co. from 1975 to 1979, and Ablap, Inc. from 1979 to 2005.

In his spare time, you could always find George in his happy place, working on rebuilding motors or restoring classic cars. He also was a fan of anything that you could drive and driving sports, especially dirt bikes, snowmobiles, Harley Davidson, drag racing, dirt track racing, and NASCAR.

George also had a passion for music and sound systems, he loved Rock and Roll music and often ran soundboard for local bands. He was also into building sound systems.

Left to cherish his memory are his two children, Eric E. Uhl, and Gwen E. Uhl; and his three brothers, Richard Hughes of Franklin, Gerald Hughes of North Carolina, and Randy Uhl of Polk.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Hughes of Ohio.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

A Celebration of George’s life will be held following visitation on Thursday, February 13, 2020 beginning at 4 pm at the funeral home, with full military honors being accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

George will be laid to rest at Graham Cemetery.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

