Jeanne R. Graff, 95, of Franklin, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Born December 21, 1924 in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Charles S. Reynolds and the former Jeannette Kerschner. She was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

For over 26 years, Jeanne worked in the Register and Recorder office at the Venango County Courthouse.

In her spare time and after retirement, Jeanne kept herself busy with the company of her family and friends. She could often be found having her weekly lunch with her friends or spending winters in Florida with her longtime friend and companion, Harry Storm.

Her most favorite memories, however, will be of the times she spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, especially at their annual Apple Fest “get-togethers”.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, William Hugh Graff of York; her four daughters, Sheryl Brock of Franklin, Barbara “Diane” Fonzo and her husband, James, of Wichita, KS, Suzzanne Rankin and her husband, Larry, of Kansas, and Patricia Waltz and her husband, Raymond, of Limerick, PA; her nine grandchildren, Shannan Coleman and her husband, Clay, Nicole Rafn and her husband, Peter, Julie Fonzo, Michael Rankin, Kristin Graham and her husband, Bryan, Patrick Graff, Raymond G. Waltz, II, Vanessa Waltz, and Michael Graff.

Jeanne is further survived by her twelve great-grandchildren; and by her two half-sisters, Jane Brillhart and Barbara Ann Joiner, both of Bradenton, FL.

In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her step-mother, Dora Reynolds; her grandson, Timothy Rankin; her nephew, Christopher Reynolds; her two half-brothers, Jack Reynolds and James Reynolds; and by her longtime friend and companion, Harry Storm.

As per the family’s request, there will be no visitation.

A Time of Gathering and Celebration will be held in Jeanne’s memory at the convenience of the family and will be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Jeanne will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jeanne’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

The family would like to personally thank her private caregivers for the dedicated and loving care they gave to Jeanne.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

