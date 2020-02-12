 

John J. Kreidler Sr.

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 @ 10:02 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

KreidlerJohn J. Kreidler Sr, 70, of Oil City passed away peacefully at his home on Monday February 10, 2020.

He was born July 17, 1949 in Oil City and was the son of the late J.W. and Marie Campbell Kreidler.

John graduated from Oil City High School in 1967 and then enlisted in the Navy shortly after.

He married Barbara (English) Kreidler on Nov 6, 1976, who preceded him in death.

John was a member and president of the local chapter of the Jaycees.

He was employed at Joy Manufacturing for 40 plus years. During an extended layoff from Joy, he was recognized as House Husband of the Year in 1983.

John loved his time outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, playing pool, sitting around a campfire with friends, and every July he could be found setting off a display of fireworks in honor of his late father.

He is survived by 4 children, John J Kreidler Jr., Angelique Ehat and her husband Eric, Jason Kreidler and companion Jennifer Harbaugh, Ryan Kreidler and his companion Tiara Cleary, 11 Grandkids, 3 great grandkids, and 2 on the way.

He is also survived by a sister, Kathleen L. (Katie) Pouchan and her husband Daniel of Fredricksburg, VA,

In addition to his wife and parents he was proceeded in death by a special aunt, Olive Kreidler.

A celebration of life will be held at the Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday Feburary 14th from 4-6 PM with Military Honors preceding visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Johns name be made to the Oil City Toys for Tots at 2 Relief St. in Oil City, PA. 16301.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


