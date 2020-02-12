Johnson Helps Keystone Secure Top Seed in District 9 Class 2A Playoffs

KNOX, Pa (D9Sports). – Looking for its first District 9 title since 2006, Keystone secured the No. 1 seed in the upcoming District 9 Class 2A playoffs with a 61-42 win over visiting North Clarion.

(Photo of Troy Johnson of Keystone, who scored 21 points in the Panthers win Tuesday. Photo by Mary Rearick)

“We’re very excited,” Troy Johnson, who had a game-high 21 points, said. “We’ve been working non-stop since we ended last summer. We worked all summer and stayed real close. It has paid off for us throughout the season.”

Johnson, playing in his last ever home game, scored 11 of his 21 points in the first quarter to help the Panthers (20-2) take an 18-13 lead after eight minutes.

“My family has just been telling me to leave it out on the court and have no regrets,” Johnson said. “I just tried to play hard for my team and shoot what was open. It worked out for us.”

Watch Johnson’s complete postgame interview.

North Clarion (14-8) scored the first basket of the second quarter on a Matson Higgins score three minutes into the second quarter to make it 18-15.

But led by seniors Marc Rearick, Johnson and Issak Jones ended the half on a 13-0 run to give the Panthers a 31-15 halftime lead.

Rearick scored five and Johnson and Jones four each during the run.

“All our seniors played hard,” Keystone head coach Greg Heath said. “I thought that was the key. We came out of the locker room with great defensive intensity, and that carried over to the offensive end. If you get that kind of intensity on defense, usually things are going to go well for you.”

Talking about defense, the half-ending run was aided by 10 North Clarion turnovers.

“We got some easy baskets off some turnovers and then things started clicking a little bit better in our halfcourt offense,” Heath said. “Defense gets you going on both ends of the floor. I’ve always believed that.”

Rearick and Jones, also seniors, added 12 and 10 points respectively in the win, while Alex Rapp, another senior, chipped in seven points. Andrew Lauer, yet another senior, grabbed seven rebounds to go with four points.

Jacob Bauer led North Clarion with 16 points with Matson Higgins adding 12 and Drew Gatesman nine points and 10 rebounds.

Keystone returns to action at 6 p.m. Saturday when it takes on Clarion-Limestone in the KSAC Championship game at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym.

North Clarion is off until the District 9 Class 1A playoffs begin, most likely next week.

