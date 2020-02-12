Judicial Sale of Former Truck Stop Brings Interest; Minimum Bid of $1,200

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A pending judicial sale in Clarion County includes a 63.9-acre property, the former 76 Truck Stop in Clarion Township on Route 322 near exit 73 of Interstate 80.

Senior Judge James Arner has not yet set a date for the sale of six properties, but there has been plenty of interest in the property, and a judicial sale offers one big attraction.

“It’s been so long with bankruptcies and taxes have not been paid,” said Clarion County Tax Claim Director Megan Kerr. “All the liens, all the judgments, mortgage, and anything that was against the property is gone. The minimum bid will be just under $1,200.”

A Judicial Sale is a sale permitted under the provisions of the Pennsylvania Real Estate Tax Sale Act, 72 P.S. §5860.101, et seq., which provides for an auction of real property due to delinquent property taxes that were not sold at an earlier Upset Tax Sale.

The idea of a 63.9-acre site available along 80 would seem to be very attractive, but questions about its environmental conditions are common for the long-abandoned truck stop. Governor Tom Wolf announced a grant last week that may provide answers to the questions.

The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) was approved for a $37,344.00 Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) grant for a two-phase environmental study on the property. The brownfield site located on Route 322 in Clarion Township is approximately 63 acres, 10 of which is developed and has been utilized as a truck stop with fueling and repair services and operations dating back to the 1970s. The Clarion County EDC is applying on behalf of private developer Miles Brothers LLC to purchase the site and clean up the property for use.

EDC was contacted for comment on Tuesday, but the call was not immediately returned.

“We did work with the EDC to secure the grant, but at this time, I’d not like to go any further or comment,” said Theron Miles, of Miles Brothers.

Miles Brothers have experience in reclaiming brownfields and its Glassworks project in Clarion Borough on the site of the former O-I Glass Plant.

Asked if the truck stop property would be manageable along with the continued work on Glassworks, Miles offered a confident “no” in his reply.

“ISRP funding will support the necessary evaluation of the unused, remaining portion of this property,” said Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin.

“From there, Clarion County EDC can best determine how to appropriately utilize this space to bring opportunity to the surrounding community.”

“Conducting an environmental study is a critical component of revitalizing this former industrial site, as it will ensure that the site is safe for development and re-use,” said Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “I’m pleased to see that this funding will redevelop a brownfield site, which will benefit the community, the economy, and the environment.”

A two-phase environmental study could also produce more interest in the property.

A list of the properties at the judicial sale includes the following:

Clarion Township – Keystone Capital Group Inc., 2151 Route 322, Old 76 Truck Stop, 63.9 acres, and a starting bid of $1170

Clarion Township – Kimberly A. Leith, 325 Greenville Pike, 1.5 story house, $871

East Brady Borough – Peg Bowser, 300 E. 3 rd , one-story house, $856

, one-story house, $856 Farmington Township – Michael P. Morgan, Slocum Mobile Home Court, trailer on leased land, Lot 143, $871

Madison Township – Tina M. Nugent, 3122 Traister Rd., one-story house, $859

Paint Township – Alan Skinner, Forest Park, trailer, lot 95, $811

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.