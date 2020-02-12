Michael Patton Advising: Three Generations of Retirement Strategies
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article on Three Generations of Retirement Strategies.
Generational disagreement is a constant of family life, but a recent survey found that millennials, Gen Xers, and baby boomers agree that saving and planning for retirement is a top financial goal.(1)
When it comes to pursuing that goal, however, each generation faces a different set of challenges. Of course, every individual is different, and there is no simple story for a whole generation.
Read the full article here.
Patton Financial Advising
51 1/2 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
470 Broad Street
New Bethlehem, PA 16242
814-275-2300
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751
Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com
Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership from any other entity.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.