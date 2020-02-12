State Police Fire Marshal Investigating Fire in Barnett Township

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A fire that destroyed a home early Tuesday morning in Barnett Township is currently under investigation.

Chief Parrett, of the Marienville Fire Department, requested assistance from a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal in determining the origin and cause of a fire that occurred around 2:14 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, and damaged a single-story home at 1436 Blue Ridge Road, in Barnett Township, Forest County.

The victims are listed as a 49-year-old male Clarington man and a 47-year-old Clarington woman.

No injuries were reported.

State police say the fire was determined to have originated in the crawl space area under the home, but the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The home, valued at $150,000.00, is a complete loss, according to police.

