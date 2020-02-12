Oil City YMCA to Host Powerlifting Meet on February 29

OIL CITY, Pa. – The Oil City YMCA will host a Powerlifting Competition for local lifters on Saturday, February 29.

The competition will be held at the YMCA and will feature a series of three lifts: bench, squat and deadlift. Weight belts and wrist wraps will be permitted for use during the meet. Wrist straps, squat suits and bench shirts are not permitted.

Weigh-ins start at 8:30 am and lifts begin at 9:30 am. Divisions are split by age and weight. Prizes are available for lifters who have the highest totals of the day including highest bench, highest squat, highest deadlift and highest overall total for all three lifts.

Register by Thursday, February 13, to guarantee a shirt for the meet. The cost to participate is $25/Members; $37/Non-members. Online registration is available HERE.

For more information about the Powerlifting meet, contact Max Krepps at 814-677-3000.

For More Information

For more information about the Oil City YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.oilcityymca.org, call 814-677-3000 and follow the Y on Facebook.

YMCA Hours

The Oil City YMCA hours are Monday through Friday 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Saturdays 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m, and Sundays 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman).

Oil City YMCA and exploreClarion.com have partnered to provide the community with YMCA News. This is an exclusive article only found on exploreClarion.com.

