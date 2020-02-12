Police Investigating Assault in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an assault in Clarion Township.

According to police, between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, a known 25-year-old male victim was assaulted by a known individual with a blunt object at a location on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Township.

No further details have been released at this time.

State Police released the above report on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

