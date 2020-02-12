Roy M. (Corky) Warner, 83, of Conneaut Lake, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Meadville Medical Center following an unexpected illness.

He was born June 14, 1936 in Porter Township, Clarion County, a son of Wilbur L. and Grace Gathers Warner. He married Virginia (Carlie) McGinnis April 23, 1960.

Roy was a 1954 graduate of Red Bank Valley High School, New Bethlehem. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving on active duty from 1959 to 1963 and reserve duty from 1963 to 1965.

Roy worked in the drilling industry for over 40 years. He was employed by Layne Drilling Company, Hydro Group and Layne Christensen Company.

Roy was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where he served as an usher. He was a life-member of Saegertown American Legion Post 205, member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66, Pittsburgh, Pioneer Gas and Steam Engine Society, Saegertown, and the NRA. He enjoyed wood working, welding, hunting, fishing, trapping, small engine repair and especially helping anyone in need.

Survivors, in addition to his wife Carlie, include a daughter, Carla Berry (John) of Conneaut Lake; a son, Doug Warner of Duncannon; a grandson, Dustin Jackson (Laura); a great-granddaughter, Clara, plus one expected; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Darl E. Warner and his wife Lucille.

Calling hours will be Thursday, February 13th from 4-6 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 240 N. Third St., Conneaut Lake where the funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with the Rev. Russ Hixson, Pastor, officiating.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

The arrangements have been entrusted to WAID-COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME, 12422 CONNEAUT LAKE RD., CONNEAUT LAKE where memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidcolemanfh.com.

Additional visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn where funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Bob Ryver officiating.

Interment will take place in the Kellersburg Methodist Cemetery

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

