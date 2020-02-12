Say What?! Burger King Giving Out Free Burgers in Exchange for a Picture of Your Ex

UNITED STATES – This Valentine’s Day, select Burger King locations in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Boston will have themed “breakup boxes.”

If you bring a printed photo of your ex and stuff it inside one of the boxes, you’ll receive a free Whopper.

Finally: Your ex is good for something!

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.