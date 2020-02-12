‘Touch of Grace by Tiffiny’ Creates Forever Lasting Wood Flower Arrangements
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Tiffiny Edmonds, of Strattanville, has built a business from one of her hobbies – creating wood flower arrangements.
Edmonds grew up in Clarion, attending Clarion High School and Clarion University, and has always had an interest in art. Participating in shows and winning various awards continued to drive her passion for art throughout her career. She was initially introduced into the world of flower building in 2017 from fellow artist, Amanda Lewis, of PETAL. There, Edmonds learned important skills in structure and composure of flower making, using cold porcelain. When Edmonds was introduced to sola wood flowers a year later, it came naturally to her. Edmonds began her business, “Touch Of Grace by Tiffiny.”
“When I discovered sola wood flowers, I fell in love. The flowers are handmade using sheets of thin wood shavings and strung together to create different flower styles. Each flower is like a canvas that you can design and paint according to your vision. The sky is the limit.”
Edmonds enjoys using the art skills and techniques that she’s learned over the years to create flower arrangements and canvas pieces using the flowers.
“I have worked collaboratively with local digital artist, Carolyn Schiffhouer, and we will soon have a canvas and wood flower piece in the Winkler Gallery in DuBois. My creations can be used for everyday things like home décor, baby showers, holiday arrangements, and gift-giving, as well as bridal arrangements. The wood flowers will last forever, so there’s a lot of versatility in their use.”
Edmonds is planning several local events this year including Valentine’s Day pop-up at Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meats the week of February 10th through February 14th. Customers will be able to walk into the store and purchase bouquets of wooden flowers and fresh steaks for their Valentine’s Day festivities. Edmonds will be on-site during the pop-up to answer questions and to take custom orders. Valentine’s Day roses will also be available at The Sugar Tree Boutique in Clarion.
To contact Tiffiny Edmonds at Touch Of Grace by Tiffiny, email touchofgracebytiffiny@gmail.com.
For ideas and inspiration, follow Touch Of Grace by Tiffiny on Facebook.
