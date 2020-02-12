Tuesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 @ 12:02 AM
Feb. 11 basketball scores.
BOYS
AML
Ridgway 73, Sheffield 36
D9 LEAGUE
Elk County Catholic 56, Bradford 37
KSAC NORTH
Clarion-Limestone 87, Forest Area 32
KSAC SOUTH
Moniteau 60, Redbank Valley 56, overtime
NTL
Cameron County 69, Oswayo Valley 31
NON-CONFERENCE
Punxsutawney 75, Homer-Center 74, 2 overtimes
Kane 54, Cranberry 44
Brookville 47, Johnsonburg 43
Keystone 61, North Clarion 42
GIRLS
AML
Ridgway 48, Sheffield 4
Kane 47, Johnsonburg 29
D9 LEAGUE
Bradford 43, Elk County Catholic 34
KSAC NORTH
North Clarion 57, Venango Catholic 20
NTL
Cameron County 61, Galeton 37
Oswayo Valley 42, Austin 12
Port Allegany 50, Northern Potter 37
Coudersport 50, Otto-Eldred 35
NON-CONFERENCE
Clarion 49, Brockway 33
Homer-Center 43, Punxsutawney 40
DuBois 61, Bellefonte 54
