Tuesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Feb. 11 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Ridgway 73, Sheffield 36

D9 LEAGUE

Elk County Catholic 56, Bradford 37

KSAC NORTH

Clarion-Limestone 87, Forest Area 32

KSAC SOUTH

Moniteau 60, Redbank Valley 56, overtime

NTL

Cameron County 69, Oswayo Valley 31

NON-CONFERENCE

Punxsutawney 75, Homer-Center 74, 2 overtimes
Kane 54, Cranberry 44
Brookville 47, Johnsonburg 43
Keystone 61, North Clarion 42

GIRLS

AML

Ridgway 48, Sheffield 4
Kane 47, Johnsonburg 29

D9 LEAGUE

Bradford 43, Elk County Catholic 34

KSAC NORTH

North Clarion 57, Venango Catholic 20

NTL

Cameron County 61, Galeton 37
Oswayo Valley 42, Austin 12
Port Allegany 50, Northern Potter 37
Coudersport 50, Otto-Eldred 35

NON-CONFERENCE

Clarion 49, Brockway 33
Homer-Center 43, Punxsutawney 40
DuBois 61, Bellefonte 54


