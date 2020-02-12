Tuesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Feb. 11 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Ridgway 73, Sheffield 36

D9 LEAGUE

Elk County Catholic 56, Bradford 37

KSAC NORTH

Clarion-Limestone 87, Forest Area 32

KSAC SOUTH

Moniteau 60, Redbank Valley 56, overtime

NTL

Cameron County 69, Oswayo Valley 31

NON-CONFERENCE

Punxsutawney 75, Homer-Center 74, 2 overtimes

Kane 54, Cranberry 44

Brookville 47, Johnsonburg 43

Keystone 61, North Clarion 42

GIRLS

AML

Ridgway 48, Sheffield 4

Kane 47, Johnsonburg 29

D9 LEAGUE

Bradford 43, Elk County Catholic 34

KSAC NORTH

North Clarion 57, Venango Catholic 20

NTL

Cameron County 61, Galeton 37

Oswayo Valley 42, Austin 12

Port Allegany 50, Northern Potter 37

Coudersport 50, Otto-Eldred 35

NON-CONFERENCE

Clarion 49, Brockway 33

Homer-Center 43, Punxsutawney 40

DuBois 61, Bellefonte 54

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.