WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Clarion County

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 @ 01:02 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

85230642_2684930308271702_5539566101605646336_oCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the follow Urgent Winter Weather Message at 10:26 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY

WHAT: Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

WHERE: Mercer, Venango, Forest, Clarion and Jefferson PA Counties.

WHEN: From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Thursday.

IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Precipitation may begin as rain or a rain/snow mix before changing to all snow this evening. The snow may be heavy at times before midnight. The main freezing rain threat will be during the hours surrounding sunrise on Thursday.

Instructions: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please report snow or ice by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

