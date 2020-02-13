AML Basketball Playoffs Being Held Thursday and Saturday

ST. MARYS, Pa. (D9Sports) – The AML playoffs will take place Thursday and Saturday.

(Photo: Kane is the defending AML girls’ champion. The Lady Wolves start defense of their title at 7 p.m. Thursday at DuBois Central Catholic. Photo by Tessa Boschert. Check out more of Boschert’s work here)

Semifinals will be played at the higher seeds for both the girls and boys Thursday with the championship games Saturday at St. Marys High School.

The semifinal schedule is as follows:

GIRLS

Semifinals; Thursday, Feb. 13

Ridgway at Elk County Catholic, 6 p.m.

Kane at DuBois Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Championship; Saturday, Feb. 15

Semifinal winners at St. Marys High School, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS

Semifinals; Thursday, Feb. 13

Brockway at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonburg at Ridgway, 7 p.m.

Championship; Saturday, Feb. 15

Semifinal winners at St. Marys High School, 8 p.m.

Admission to the games is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Gates will open one hour prior to tip-off. Only AML and District 9 passes will be accepted.

ABOUT THE TEAMS

Girls

Elk County Catholic

Record: 13-9

Top Players: Taylor Newton (17.1 ppg, 12.5 rpg), Tami Geci (6.2 ppg), Brooke Bauer (5.2 ppg)

How they fared against other AML playoff teams: 1-0 vs. DCC (W 48-34); 0-2 vs. Ridgway (L 30-32; L 31-36); 2-0 vs. Kane (W 36-35; W 43-38)

DuBois Central Catholic

Record: 10-12

Top Players: Shay Gulvas (11.3 ppg), Jordan Kosko (8.4 ppg), Martina Swalligan (8.2 ppg), Maia Cogley (6.9 ppg)

How they fared against other AML playoff teams: 0-1 vs. ECC (L 34-38); 1-1 vs. Ridgway (W 42-40; L 13-24); 1-1 vs. Kane (L 30-33; W 45-35)

Ridgway

Record: 16-5

Top Players: Christina Fullem (9.6 ppg), Gabbi Rohr (9.6 ppg), Julie Peterson (5.1 ppg)

How they fared against other AML playoff teams: 2-0 vs. ECC (W 32-30; W 36-31); 1-1 vs. DCC (L 42-40; W 24-13); 0-1 Kane (L 32-46)

Kane

Record: 13-9

Top Players: Emily Bucheit (11.0 ppg), Sarri Swanson (9.8 ppg), Ainsley Saf (7.6 ppg)

How they fared against other AML playoff teams: 0-2 vs. ECC (L 35-36; L 38-43), 1-1 vs. DCC (W 33-30; L 35-45); 1-0 vs. Ridgway (W 46-32)

BOYS

Elk County Catholic

Record: 21-1

Top Players: Regis Wortman (14.6 ppg; Has missed last two games), Mark Kraus (10.6 ppg), Leo Gregory (6.1 ppg), Will Uberti (5.3 ppg), Carter Lindemuth (5.3 ppg)

How they fared against other AML playoff teams: 2-0 vs. Ridgway (W 38-30; W 42-32); 1-0 vs. Brockway (W 62-29); 2-0 vs. Johnsonburg (W 64-53; W 50-32)

Ridgway

Record: 16-6

Top Players: Matt Dush (14.6 ppg), Zack Zameroski (13.1 ppg), Dan Park (7.8 ppg), Dominic Allegretto (5.2 ppg)

How they fared against other AML playoff teams: 0-2 vs. ECC (L 30-38; L 32-42); 2-0 vs. Brockway (W 39-38; W 53-42); 1-1 vs. Johnsonburg (W 34-27; L 32-40)

Brockway

Record: 6-16

Top Players: Alec Freemer (13.9 ppg), Jon Wood (8.0 ppg), Marcus Copelli (6.5 ppg)

How they fared against other AML playoff teams: 0-1 vs. ECC (L 29-62); 0-2 vs. Ridgway (L 38-39; L 42-53); 0-2 vs. Johnsonburg (L 45-48; L 30-44)

Johnsonburg

Record: 15-7

Top Players: Austin Green (15.4 ppg), Gabe Watts (11.8 ppg), Cameron Stelene (6.8 ppg), Eric Christoff (5.8 ppg), Garrett Gregori (5.6 ppg)

How they fared against other AML playoff teams: 0-2 vs. ECC (L 53-64; L 32-50); 1-1 vs. Ridgway (L 27-34; W 40-32); 2-0 vs. Brockway (W 48-45; W 44-30)

