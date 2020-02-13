Betty Jane Oaks, age 91, of Brookville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, February 11, 2020, at her daughter’s home in New Bethlehem, 37 years to the day of her husband’s passing.

Born February 13, 1928 in Corsica, she was the daughter of the late Lee Wayne Fox and Nellie Armagost Fox.

She married Newell Byron Oaks on April 20, 1946 and he preceded her in death on February 11, 1983.

Betty worked for Owens Illinois Glass and was a member of the Roseville Church of Christ.

She attended the Senior Center in Jefferson County and was a member of the Owens-Illinois Retirees and Gold Emblem Club, and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Clarion VFW.

Family was very important to her. She loved spending time with her family and cooking and was a wonderful cook.

When still able, Betty enjoyed traveling and hunting with her husband and family.

Survivors include a son, Ted Fox (Nancy) of Brookville; three daughters: Marsha George (Terry) of New Bethlehem, Carole Ray (Jim) and Debra Hilliard (Ron), all of Brookville and 13 grandchildren: Janey Whitten (Dave), Becky Gaston (Mike), Michelle Rausch (Rich), Markelle Blair (Bryan), Scott George, Kevin George (Lisa), Tammy Anderson (Mike), Tonya Mester (Don), Bria Lawrence (Don), Jason Lawrence (Marissa), Misty Ray, Matt Ray (Tammy) and Brian Hilliard.

Betty is also survived by 17 great grandchildren; 14 great great grandchildren and a brother-in-law, Lewis Karkosky of Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Ernest Corbin; stepbrother, Denis Corbin; son-in-law, Michael Lawrence; sister-in-law, Mary Karkosky and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Newell C. and Bertha Oaks.

Family and friends will be received from 3-7 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 and from Noon- 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Roseville Church of Christ, 3359 Route 322, Brookville.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the church with Pastor John Kerr officiating.

Interment will follow in the Roseville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Betty J. Oaks to the Corsica Fire Company, 201 Main Street, Corsica, PA 15829; Roseville Church of Christ, 3359 Route 322, Brookville, PA 15825; Clarion Forest VNA and Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to Betty’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

