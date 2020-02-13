Boys’ Hoops: Clarion Downs Karns City in Playoff Preview; C-L Wins; RV Falls

KARNS CITY, Pa. (D9Sports) – In a preview of a District 9 Class 2A quarterfinal game, visiting Clarion got 23 points from Cal German to pick up a 55-47 road win over Karns City.

(Photo of Clarion’s Cal German. Photo by Mary Rearick)

The victory secured the No. 4 seed in the upcoming D9 playoffs for Clarion (14-8 overall, 7-3 KSAC South) while dropping Karns City (13-8, 7-3), who would have been the fourth seed with a win, to the fifth seed. Regardless of who had won the game the two teams would have been four and five and met in the first round of the playoffs.

Nick Frederick also scored 14 points in the win for the Bobcats, while Skylar Rhoades added nine points, nine assists and five rebounds in the victory with Hunter Craddock scoring four points to go with seven rebounds. German chipped in five assists.

Ethan McElroy led Karns City with 15 points, Chase Beighley added 12 points and seven assists and Nathan Waltman 11 points and 12 rebounds. Micah Rupp also had 10 boards for the Gremlins.

CLARION-LIMESTONE 81, BROCKWAY 45

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Deion Deas scored 21 points, handed out eight assists and came away with four steals to help Clarion-Limestone blow past visiting Brockway, 81-45.

Hayden Callen added 19 points in the win for the Lions with Jordan Hesdon contributing 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Mitch Knepp also added nine points with Curvin Goheen grabbing eight rebounds to go with three tallies.

Alec Freemer scored 20 points to lead Brockway.

BROOKVILLE 65, REDBANK VALLEY 37

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Jace Miner and Logan Byerly reached double figures in scoring, leading Brookville to a non-league 65-37 win at Redbank Valley.

Miner scored 19 points with seven rebounds while Byerly finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. The Raiders never trailed, leading 21-15 after the first quarter, 39-22 at halftime and 57-35 after three quarters before an 8-2 fourth-quarter advantage.

Bryson Bain had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who concluded their season at 5-17.

CRANBERRY 64, FOREST AREA 39

SENECA, Pa. – Matt McQuaide led a trio of Cranberry players in double digits with 22 points, as the Berries beat visiting Forest Area, 64-39.

Alex Finch added 11 points in the win with Cameron Russell scoring 10. JT Stahlman chipped in nine points for Cranberry.

Noah Burke led Forest Area with 15 points with Allen Johnston and Jacon Eddy each scoring eight.

