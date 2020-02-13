Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Marshmallow Meltaways

The marshmallow hidden under the cocoa frosting makes this cookie an awesome treat!

Chocolate Marshmallow Meltaways

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter-flavored shortening

3/4 cup sugar

1 large egg, room temperature

1/4 cup 2% milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup baking cocoa

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

18 large marshmallows, halved

Frosting:

3 tablespoons butter, softened

3 cups confectioners’ sugar

3 tablespoons baking cocoa

1/8 teaspoon salt

4 to 6 tablespoons 2% milk

Directions

~In a large bowl, cream shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg, milk, and vanilla. Combine the flour, cocoa, salt, and baking soda; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well.

~Drop by tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for eight minutes. Press a marshmallow half, cut side down, onto each cookie; bake two minutes longer. Remove to wire racks to cool.

~In a small bowl, beat the butter, confectioners’ sugar, cocoa, and salt until smooth. Add enough milk to achieve a spreading consistency. Frost cookies.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.