 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Marshmallow Meltaways

Thursday, February 13, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

The marshmallow hidden under the cocoa frosting makes this cookie an awesome treat!

Chocolate Marshmallow Meltaways

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter-flavored shortening
3/4 cup sugar
1 large egg, room temperature
1/4 cup 2% milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup baking cocoa
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
18 large marshmallows, halved

Frosting:

3 tablespoons butter, softened
3 cups confectioners’ sugar
3 tablespoons baking cocoa
1/8 teaspoon salt
4 to 6 tablespoons 2% milk

Directions

~In a large bowl, cream shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg, milk, and vanilla. Combine the flour, cocoa, salt, and baking soda; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well.

~Drop by tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for eight minutes. Press a marshmallow half, cut side down, onto each cookie; bake two minutes longer. Remove to wire racks to cool.

~In a small bowl, beat the butter, confectioners’ sugar, cocoa, and salt until smooth. Add enough milk to achieve a spreading consistency. Frost cookies.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.