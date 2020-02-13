Clarion’s Lerch Named Winner of ‘Celebration of Talent’ at Barrow-Civic Theater

FRANKLIN, Pa. – Clarion Area senior Nathaniel Lerch was named the grand prize winner of the 4th Annual Celebration of Talent on Saturday, February 8, at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.

The event was held in conjunction with the Franklin Rotary Club.

Twelve contestants were selected to perform at the event:

Ian Best of Seneca – Ian is a 21-year-old singer who has been performing since his freshman year of high school, and has also participated in 16 Barrow productions.

of Seneca – Ian is a 21-year-old singer who has been performing since his freshman year of high school, and has also participated in 16 Barrow productions. Kaylene Dunkle of Cooperstown – Kaylene has been sharing her vast repertoire of vocal talent since the young age of 8-years-old. Now 16, her compassionate soul is often strongly felt within her listener’s hearts.

of Cooperstown – Kaylene has been sharing her vast repertoire of vocal talent since the young age of 8-years-old. Now 16, her compassionate soul is often strongly felt within her listener’s hearts. Nate Baker of Oil City – Nate, 16-years-old, has been studying piano for nearly 12 years now. He composes music and also makes covers of other performing artists.

of Oil City – Nate, 16-years-old, has been studying piano for nearly 12 years now. He composes music and also makes covers of other performing artists. Belle Hughes of Grove City – Belle is a junior at Grove City Area High School. Besides being involved in many school activities, she dances at Crossroads Dance Academy in Slippery Rock. Belle has won numerous awards for her dancing, including Miss Showbiz and Miss PrimeTime.

of Grove City – Belle is a junior at Grove City Area High School. Besides being involved in many school activities, she dances at Crossroads Dance Academy in Slippery Rock. Belle has won numerous awards for her dancing, including Miss Showbiz and Miss PrimeTime. April Hayes of Oil City – April, a second-year student at Clarion University, grew up forty-five minutes south of Indianapolis, IN.

of Oil City – April, a second-year student at Clarion University, grew up forty-five minutes south of Indianapolis, IN. Will Ion of Cooperstown -Will, 10 years old and a student at Valley Grove Elementary, is a vocalist who also plays the guitar.

of Cooperstown -Will, 10 years old and a student at Valley Grove Elementary, is a vocalist who also plays the guitar. Keller Harry of Franklin – Keller, a student at Rocky Grove High School, performs standup comedy routines.

of Franklin – Keller, a student at Rocky Grove High School, performs standup comedy routines. Aoife Salusky of Clarion – Aoife, a 7th grader from Clarion Area High School, sings and plays guitar.

of Clarion – Aoife, a 7th grader from Clarion Area High School, sings and plays guitar. Tim Craver of Franklin – Tim is a smalltown country singer just chasin’ that neon rainbow. His music is for fans of Garth Brooks, George Strait, Alan Jackson, and Tim McGraw.

of Franklin – Tim is a smalltown country singer just chasin’ that neon rainbow. His music is for fans of Garth Brooks, George Strait, Alan Jackson, and Tim McGraw. Nathaniel Lerch of Clarion – Nathaniel, a senior at Clarion Area High School, is a pianist who participates in cross country, band, Student Council, National Honors Society, and track. He plans to pursue a degree at Pepperdine University, majoring in chemistry on a pre-veterinary track.

of Clarion – Nathaniel, a senior at Clarion Area High School, is a pianist who participates in cross country, band, Student Council, National Honors Society, and track. He plans to pursue a degree at Pepperdine University, majoring in chemistry on a pre-veterinary track. Noah Rodgers of Reno – Noah started his singing career at Rocky Grove Junior-Senior High School’s talent show program.

of Reno – Noah started his singing career at Rocky Grove Junior-Senior High School’s talent show program. Ashlynne Cornmesser of Franklin – Ashlynne is a “fresh adult” looking to “make it medium” in the world of theater and music.

Through audience vote, Salusky, Cornmesser, Ion, Rodgers, and Lerch moved onto the final round.

Lerch, the son of Matt and Tammy Lerch of Shippenville, showcased his skills on the piano in front of a nearly sold-out crowd and claimed the grand prize of $500.

A variety of musical, dance and comedic routines were showcased at the event.

The final results were determined by audience voting.

The contestants were selected by the rotary’s Celebration of Talent committee based on audition submissions.

(Franklin Rotary Club President, Jodi Baker-Lewis, presents Nathaniel Lerch with the grand prize of $500.)

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.