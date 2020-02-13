Emlenton Woman Accused of Having Sexual Relationship With 14-Year-Old Boy Waives Hearing

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton woman accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy waived her hearing on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 23-year-old Brooke Patricia Rhin were waived for court on Wednesday, February 12:

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older, Felony 2

– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 2

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

The charges have been transferred to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas.

Rhin remains free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on September 4, 2019, Trooper Barnhill, of the Franklin-based State Police, was dispatched to investigate a domestic incident at a residence in Richland Township, Venango County.

While at the scene investigating, Trooper Barnhill learned that Brooke Patricia Rhin had been engaged in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old juvenile male for several months during 2019, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint states Rhin admitted to the relationship and said the sexual contact had first started months prior to the interview. She also allegedly stated the juvenile male had consistently stayed at her residence for extended periods of time while he was supposed to be in school.

According to the complaint, Rhin said she used her phone to communicate with the juvenile, and sent naked photographs and videos, as well as text messages and other communications.

The complaint notes Rhin provided a recorded interview and a written statement.

Rhin’s mobile phone was also seized as part of the investigation, and a search warrant for the phone was applied for, granted, and served to analyze evidence of the relationship on the device.

The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, February 3.

