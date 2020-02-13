Featured Local Job: Consumer Credit Manager

The Farmers National Bank is seeking a Consumer Credit Manager.

This position manages the various roles and responsibilities of the Consumer Credit Department to ensure operating efficiency, safety and soundness, and minimize credit and reputation risk by ensuring that loans are underwritten in accordance with bank policies and regulatory guidelines, properly documented, and processed timely and accurately.

Manages a staff of exempt and non-exempt employees primarily engaged in loan processing, loan maintenance and related reporting and general ledger account reconciliation.

An ideal candidate would have the following:

Associates Degree in Business, or equivalent, preferred

At least five years’ experience in lending or loan operations

At least two years of supervisory experience

Thorough understanding of loan documentation for all loan types

Good knowledge of regulatory compliance as it relates to lending

Excellent oral and written communication and interpersonal skills

Highly self-motivated and decisive

Excellent organizational and problem-solving skills

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects in a fast-paced work environment

Proficient with Microsoft Word and Excel (or similar software applications)

Qualified candidates may view and apply for this position by visiting their website at www.farmersnb.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/D/V

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.