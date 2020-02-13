Featured Local Job: YMCA Summer Day Camp Counselor

The YMCA, the leading provider of child care in the United States, has career opportunities available in the Cranberry area for Summer Day Camp Counselors.

The Oil City YMCA and Clarion County YMCA are hiring Summer Day Camp Counselors for their 2020 summer program at YMCA Camp Coffman. The Y is looking for dedicated and enthusiastic applicants to create the ultimate camp experience by fostering positive, nurturing relationships with youth ages 6-12 years old in the upcoming Summer Day Camp Program.

Interested applicants must be 18 years or older, available for 12 weeks of summer programming, promote and support the potential of all youth, and have a passion for working with young people. Summer Day Camp Positions provide valuable hands-on experience for future teachers, educators or those working with children. College students are welcome to apply.

To apply, submit your application and letter of interest by March 2 to Jennifer Cooper at the Oil City YMCA (youngerdays@oilcityymca.net) or Michelle Miller (childcare@clarionymca.net) at the Clarion County YMCA. Applications are available online at www.oilcityymca.org/resources.

Applications can be mailed to Jennifer Cooper at: Oil City YMCA, c/o Jennifer Cooper, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

To learn more about the YMCA Summer Day Camp Program visit the Summer Day Camp website.

