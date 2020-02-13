George B. “Brad” Roberts, 68 of Leeper passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA.

He was born on March 2, 1951 in Hundred, WV the son of the late Ernest A. Roberts and Mae C. (Conklin) Roberts. On September 8, 1990 he married Annett G. (Kapp) Roberts.

Brad worked for Penn Power- First Energy, from where he retired. He was a former police office for Conway, PA.

He was a member of New Hope Church in Strattanville, he was a former member of the Doric Masonic Lodge No. 140.

Brad enjoyed camping, boating, riding his four wheeler, telling stories and most of all his mustang. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, his dogs and visiting his wife at her nail salon. In Brad’s younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years Annett G. Roberts of Leeper; three children: Eric Roberts and his wife Crystal of Kent, OH, Wendy Figas and her husband Bill of Southport, NC and Brittany Chambers and her husband David of Emlenton, PA; eight grandchildren: Tyler, Evynn, Jackson, Andrew, Nicholas, Kelsey, Carter and Kai; and one great grandchild Paisley; and a sister Peggy Roberts-Thompson of Fort Myers, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings: Patty Heinlein, Cedellia Gulish-Bradley, Orlan Bradley, Richard Bradley.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5pm on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the New Hope Church in Strattanville, PA. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3 until 5pm at the church.

