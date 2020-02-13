KSAC Basketball Championships to be Played Saturday

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – The 2020 KSAC boys’ and girls’ basketball championship games will be played Saturday, Feb. 15, at the new Tippin Gym on the campus of Clarion University.

The boys’ game is set for 6 p.m. with the girls’ game to follow at 8 p.m. Gates will open at 4:50 p.m.

The boys’ contest is a rematch of last year’s title game between Clarion-Limestone and Keystone won by C-L, while the girls’ game features North Clarion vs. Redbank Valley.

Admission to the event is $5 (for the entire night) for adults and $2 for students and senior citizens. Children under the age of four will be admitted free. No season passes, KSAC passes nor District 9 passes will be accepted.

All proceeds will go towards KSAC scholarships and awards

Game management will enforce the requirement that anyone not wearing a shirt will not be permitted to enter the event. Anyone removing a shirt during the contest will be required to leave the contest facility. The presence and/or the use of balloons, banners, noisemakers, pompons (by spectators), shakers, handheld signs, towels, and whistles are prohibited.

MVP awards for both the boys’ and girls’ games sponsored by All American Awards & Engraving and presented by exploreClarion and D9Sports will be awarded at the conclusion of each game.

GETTING INTO THE NEW TIPPIN GYM

With the renovation of Tippin Gym, the main entrance to the gym has changed. The entrance is no longer located across the street from Merwick-Boyd Auditorium but is now located across the street from the Gemmell Student Complex. Patrons parking in the lot across from Tippin Gym off of Greenville Avenue should proceed past the old entrance and around the corner of the building. A handicap entrance is located at the bottom of the hill and the main spectator entrance is located at the upper end of Tippin Gym closer to Waller Hall and the Science Building above the handicap entrance. Signs will be out directing people to the entrance.

