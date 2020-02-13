Leonard A. Yanulittis, 68, of Sligo, formerly of Reynoldsville, passed away early Monday morning, February 10, 2020 at the Clarion Hospital.

He was born on July 17, 1951 in Dubois; son of the late Michael A. and Nellie R. Shindledecker Yanulittis.

Leonard graduated from the Dubois High School.

He worked at a Sawmill in the Clarion County area.

Leonard was a member of the National Rifle Association and Alcoholics Anonymous, where he was actively involved.

He loved riding his motorcycle and enjoyed hunting, trapping, and fishing.

Leonard is survived by his two daughters: Nellie D. Baken of Oklahoma and Rosie M. Lathrop of Dubois; six grandchildren: Daniel, Deanna, Mollie, Maya, Derringer, and Colt; five siblings: Rosezetta M. Ward of Reynoldsville, Michael A. Yanulittis of Reynoldsville, Regina L. Kahkonen and her husband, Kevin, of Maine, Rebecca A. Henry of Brookville, and Joseph O. Yanulittis of Reynoldsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, Donations or memorials can be made in Leonard’s name to Alcoholics Anonymous or to the Clarion Cancer Center, 150 Doctors Lane, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

