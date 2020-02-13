North Clarion Completes Unbeaten Regular Season with Win Over Cranberry; Clarion, ACV Win

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (D9sports) – Abby Gatesman recorded a triple-double of 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, as North Clarion completed its second unbeaten regular season in three years with a 63-28 win over visiting Cranberry.

(Photo of North Clarion’s Gwen Siegel. Submitted photo. Photo by Brett Gearhart)

Gwen Siegel scored a team-high 13 points for the She-Wolves, who are now 101-9 in the regular season since the 2016 season, with Mackenzie Bauer adding 11 points and Gabby Schmader 10.

Kaia Dean led Cranberry with nine points.

A-C VALLEY 43, UNION 33

RIMERSBURG, Pa. – Rachel Cullen scored 11 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, as visiting A-C Valley rallied past Union, 43-33, in KSAC North action.

The Lady Falcons trailed 27-26 going to the fourth quarter before outscoring the Golden Damsels 17-6 in the final eight minutes behind Cullen.

Hailey Kriebel led Union with nine points with Maggie Minick adding eight.

Despite the loss, Union (11-11) will still be the No. 5 seed in the upcoming District 9 Class 1A playoffs thanks to Clarion’s win over DuBois Central Catholic Wednesday. The Golden Damsels and Cameron County are both tied at 11-11 but Union wins the tiebreaker having beaten the Lady Raiders in a head-to-head matchup.

WEST SHAMOKIN 49, KARNS CITY 30

RURAL VALLEY, Pa. – Sophie Fusaro and Shelby Cessna combined for 32 points to lead West Shamokin to a 49-30 win over visiting Karns City.

Fusaro led the Lady Wolves with 17 points with Cessna adding 15.

Emma Johns hit three 3-pointers and finished with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds for Karns City.

CLARION 54, DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 34

CLARION, Pa. – Behind 19 points from Kait Constantino, Clarion beat visiting DuBois Central Catholic, 54-34.

KK Girvin added 12 points for the Lady Cats in the win.

Shay Gulvas led DCC with 13 points with Maia Cogley adding eight.

