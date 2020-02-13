Redbank Valley Girls Fall to Moniteau, Drop to No. 2 Seed in Class 2A Playoffs

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – A monster game from Aslyn Pry helped Moniteau play the role of spoiler in Redbank Valley’s quest for the top seed in the District 9 Class 2A playoffs, as the Lady Warriors beat the visiting Lady Bulldogs, 57-47.

(Photo of Moniteau’s Aslyn Pry. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Pry led the way with 17 points and 22 rebounds, while Kristin Auvil added 18 points and four blocked shots.

Haley Pry and Katie Chesnois each contributed eight points to the win.

Tara Hinderliter paced Redbank Valley with 18 points with Lauren Smith adding eight points and Madison Forninger seven.

The loss by Redbank Valley gives the top seed in the D9 2A playoffs to Ridgway (16-5) while dropping Redbank Valley (16-6) to the No. 2 seed. The Lady Bulldogs should get the tiebreaker over Port Allegany (16-6) based on beating Mercer while the Lady Gators lost to Mercer.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.