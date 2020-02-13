 

Say What?!: Firefighters Rescue Cat With Head Stuck in Tire Rim

Thursday, February 13, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Firefighters-rescue-cat-with-head-stuck-in-tire-rimRIVERSIDE COUNTY, Ca. – Firefighters in California said they ended up using a power saw to free a cat that ended up with its head stuck through the middle of a tire rim.

The Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said a crew from Station 65 in Moreno Valley responded to a call from the Riverside County Department of Animal Services to assist with a cat rescue.

Read the full story here.


