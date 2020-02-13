School Closings and Delays for Thursday, February 13, 2020
A look at the school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Thursday, February 13, 2020, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar and MV Property Care.
SCHOOLS:
UPDATED: Thursday, 5:55 a.m.
Clarion Area School District – two-hour delay
Clarion County Career Center – two-hour delay
CL/Clarion 1 and CL/Clarion 2 Head Start classrooms – two-hour delay
Creative Kids – AM Pre-K, one-hour delay, childcare operating as normal
Forest Area School District – two-hour delay
Keystone School District – two-hour delay
North Clarion School District – two-hour delay
St. Joseph School, Lucinda, two-hour delay
Union School District – two-hour delay
To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.
School delays are brought to you by MV Property Care and Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar