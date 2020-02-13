SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Hosts Valentine’s Day Weekend; Features “Brandon-Rae” on February 22

 

Wanango Country Club Hosts Valentine's Day Weekend; Features "Brandon-Rae" on February 22

Thursday, February 13, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

wanango-heartsRENO, Pa. (EYT) – Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, celebrate at Wanango Country Club!

Let them create a simple and sweet atmosphere for you and your sweetheart.

Friday, February 14th

The Friday Night Sit-Down Dinner menu will be available along with some feature plates which include:

Crab Leg Dinner – $37.00
8 oz. Filet Dinner – $27.00
Surf & Turf Dinner – $42.00
Side & Soup or Salad included

Reservations preferred.

To reserve a table call 814-676-8133, choose Option #3 or visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15th

Join Wanango County Club for their annual Valentine’s Day Dinner/Dance.

wanango-al-tune-a

Dazzle your sweetheart with dinner then dance the night away with live music provided by Al-Tune-A.

Dinner at 6:00 p.m.
The music starts at 7:00 p.m.

Band Members Include:
Karen Taylor – vocals/keyboard
Billy Huber – guitar/vocals
Randy Fletcher – percussion/vocals
Jeff Albright – bass/vocals

$35.00/person – Dinner Only
$25.00/person – Music Only
$50.00/person – Dinner & Music

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Buffet Menu:
Prime Rib Carving Station
Grilled Shrimp w/Chili Aioli
Garlic & Herb Mashed Potatoes
Honey Glazed Carrots
Pickled Red Cabbage

Dessert:
Strawberry Shortcake

To reserve a table call 814-676-8133, choose Option #3 or visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.

wanango-brandon-rea
The newly formed “Brandon-Rae” is coming to Wanango Country Club on Saturday, February 22nd!

Doors Open at 6:00 p.m.
Music from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

$20.00/person
Includes hors d’oeuvres and entertainment

Brandon-Rae is the former Hanna, Williamson, & Schick band. Band members are Rae Hanna, who owns Hanna Music Supply in Barkeyville, and Brandon Schick, his grandson.

Hors D’Oeuvres:

  • Cheese & Crackers Display
  • Fresh Fruit
  • Spanakopita
  • Spinach Dip with Pita Chips
  • Meatball Sliders
  • Pulled Pork Sliders
  • Beignets

To reserve a table call 814-676-8133, choose Option #3 or visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.

wanango bridal expo
Wanango Country Club will also be hosting a Bridal Expo on March 08 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

You are invited to join Wanango Country Club for their annual Bridal EXPO!

Brides should pre-register to attend. Registration is free for brides & guests.

Hors D’oeuvres & Cash Bar will be available.

Photographers, Videographers, Invitations, Cake & Cupcake, DJ Services, Florists, Travel Agencies, Bridal Boutiques, Hair, Nail, & Tanning Salons, and much much more!

Take THE FIRST STEP to the Wedding of your Dreams by attending the Bridal EXPO at Wanango Country Club!

Are you interested in being a vendor? Contact Jessica Rosen via e-mail at wanangocountryclubevents@gmail.com.

The Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA 16343.

For more information, visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.


