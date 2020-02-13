SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Hosts Valentine’s Day Weekend; Features “Brandon-Rae” on February 22
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, celebrate at Wanango Country Club!
Let them create a simple and sweet atmosphere for you and your sweetheart.
Friday, February 14th
The Friday Night Sit-Down Dinner menu will be available along with some feature plates which include:
Crab Leg Dinner – $37.00
8 oz. Filet Dinner – $27.00
Surf & Turf Dinner – $42.00
Side & Soup or Salad included
Reservations preferred.
To reserve a table call 814-676-8133, choose Option #3 or visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15th
Join Wanango County Club for their annual Valentine’s Day Dinner/Dance.
Dazzle your sweetheart with dinner then dance the night away with live music provided by Al-Tune-A.
Dinner at 6:00 p.m.
The music starts at 7:00 p.m.
Band Members Include:
Karen Taylor – vocals/keyboard
Billy Huber – guitar/vocals
Randy Fletcher – percussion/vocals
Jeff Albright – bass/vocals
$35.00/person – Dinner Only
$25.00/person – Music Only
$50.00/person – Dinner & Music
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Buffet Menu:
Prime Rib Carving Station
Grilled Shrimp w/Chili Aioli
Garlic & Herb Mashed Potatoes
Honey Glazed Carrots
Pickled Red Cabbage
Dessert:
Strawberry Shortcake
To reserve a table call 814-676-8133, choose Option #3 or visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.
The newly formed “Brandon-Rae” is coming to Wanango Country Club on Saturday, February 22nd!
Doors Open at 6:00 p.m.
Music from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
$20.00/person
Includes hors d’oeuvres and entertainment
Brandon-Rae is the former Hanna, Williamson, & Schick band. Band members are Rae Hanna, who owns Hanna Music Supply in Barkeyville, and Brandon Schick, his grandson.
Hors D’Oeuvres:
- Cheese & Crackers Display
- Fresh Fruit
- Spanakopita
- Spinach Dip with Pita Chips
- Meatball Sliders
- Pulled Pork Sliders
- Beignets
To reserve a table call 814-676-8133, choose Option #3 or visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.
Wanango Country Club will also be hosting a Bridal Expo on March 08 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
You are invited to join Wanango Country Club for their annual Bridal EXPO!
Brides should pre-register to attend. Registration is free for brides & guests.
Hors D’oeuvres & Cash Bar will be available.
Photographers, Videographers, Invitations, Cake & Cupcake, DJ Services, Florists, Travel Agencies, Bridal Boutiques, Hair, Nail, & Tanning Salons, and much much more!
Take THE FIRST STEP to the Wedding of your Dreams by attending the Bridal EXPO at Wanango Country Club!
Are you interested in being a vendor? Contact Jessica Rosen via e-mail at wanangocountryclubevents@gmail.com.
The Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA 16343.
For more information, visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.