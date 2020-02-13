SPONSORED: Make Your Reservations Now for Allegheny Grille’s Valentine’s Dinner for Two
FOXBURG, Pa. – Make your Valentine’s plans now! On Saturday, February 15th, The Allegheny Grille will be featuring the best “Dinner for Two” in the area.
Enjoy a scenic view of the Allegheny River in the River Grille Room at the Allegheny Grille in historic downtown Foxburg. Enjoy a four-course meal, prepared by some of the best hospitality experts in the region.
First Course: Cheese and Meat Platter – Assorted aged cheeses and cured meats
Second Course: Spring Mix Salad – Mescalin greens, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, blue cheese crumbles & raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Third Course: Entree – Two beef filet medallions, twin lobster tails with drawn butter, duchess potatoes and roasted asparagus
Fourth Course: Dessert – New York cheesecake drizzled with warm fudge and topped with whipped cream OR you can choose “Chocolate Addiction”, a flourless chocolate cake laced with raspberry and chocolate sauce and served a la mode.
Dinner will be $109.00 per Couple
Add a Flight of Wine to Pair with Your Meal – $15.00 per Person
Seatings at 4:00, 6:00, and 8:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15th *Reservations are Required*
If you haven’t had a chance to sample the Allegheny Grille’s new bar menu, you are missing out!
The Bar Menu is available in the Lounge only, Monday through Friday from 6 pm to close. With such a great selection, you surely find something to munch on.
Allegheny Grille is serving an unbeatable Winter Brunch on Sundays, all winter long.
Brunch will be served on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about their Daily Specials:
Monday – $6 Five Ounce Burgers All Day
Tuesday – Mexican Night After 4 p.m.
Wednesday – $9 All You Can Eat Spaghetti & Meatballs All Day
Thursday – Jumbo after 4 p.m.
Friday – $11.99 All You Can Eat Beer Battered Fish after 4 p.m.
**Specials may not be available on holidays
Also Monday through Thursday, they feature their 10 under $10 menu consisting of the following:
Mile High Meatloaf – Our secret recipe of meatloaf stacked on top of a bed of homemade bread, mashed potatoes, whole kernel corn, and beef gravy then topped with shredded cheddar and battered onions with a salad
Chicken and Biscuits – Chicken with carrots, celery, onion and peas in a creamy chicken gravy served over biscuits with mashed potatoes and salad
The Beyond Burger and Chips – A Vegan favorite, a plant-based patty topped any way you like your burger with a side of chips
Penne Blanco – A Vegetarian delight, penne pasta, green olives, capers, spinach, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese served with a basil buttered baguette and salad
Liver and Onions – Beef liver grilled with caramelized onions and mashed potatoes and salad
Shepherd’s Pie – Ground lamb in a savory gravy with veggies, mashed potato, and melted cheddar jack cheese and salad
Kielbasa and Kraut – Kielbasa and homemade sauerkraut over potato pancakes, draped with bbq sauce and salad
Bruschetta Chicken – Grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, fresh basil vinaigrette, Parmesan cheese, balsamic glaze served with veggies
Salisbury Steak – Blend of ground beef, spices and onions smothered in gravy and served with mashed potatoes and salad
White Fish – (baked or deep-fried) Large cod fillet served with zesty tartar sauce, French fries, and coleslaw
WINTER HOURS:
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Monday: 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
To make a reservation, call 724-659-5701.
LOCATION:
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street – only 45 minutes north of Pittsburgh along the Allegheny River in beautiful Foxburg, Pa. Come for the food, stay for the view.
For more information, visit AlleghenyGrille.com.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.