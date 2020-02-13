State Police Investigating Indecent Assault of Child in Strattanville

STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a report of suspected child abuse involving indecent assault in Strattanville Borough.

Clarion-based State Police received a report of suspected child abuse that occurred at a residence on Main Street in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County, between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on January 24.

According to police, it was reported that an 11-year-old child was suspected of indecently touching a three-year-old child.

The investigation is ongoing.

