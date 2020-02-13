Vehicle Crashes into House in Irwin Township

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle struck a house on Clintonville Road in Irwin Township overnight.

According to Franklin-based State Police, around 12:04 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Clintonville Road, just west of Jones Road in Irwin Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado, operated by 25-year-old Nicole R. Morton, of Harrisville, was traveling east on Clintonville Road when it veered left, leaving the roadway and striking a house. The vehicle then continued east and came to a final rest approximately 75 feet east of the point of impact with the house.

Morton was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained minor damage to its left side portion, but was able to be driven from the scene.

Morton was charged with a traffic violation.

