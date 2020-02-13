Wednesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Thursday, February 13, 2020 @ 12:02 AM
BOYS
KSAC SOUTH
Clarion 55, Karns City 47
MOSHANNON VALLEY LEAGUE
Curwensville 61, Moshannon Valley 42
NTL
Austin 73, Oswayo Valley 48
Coudersport 68, Otto-Eldred 44
Northern Potter 48, Port Allegany 46
Galeton at Cameron County – PPD to Feb. 14
NON-CONFERENCE
Cranberry 64, Forest Area 39
Brookville 65, Redbank Valley 37
Clarion-Limestone 81, Brockway 45
GIRLS
D9 LEAGUE
St. Marys 46, Brookville 44
KSAC NORTH
A-C Valley 43, Union 33
KSAC SOUTH
Moniteau 57, Redbank Valley 47
MOSHANNON VALLEY LEAGUE
Curwensville 51, Moshannon Valley 41
MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Bellefonte 54, Clearfield 38
NON-CONFERENCE
North Clarion 63, Cranberry 28
West Shamokin 49, Karns City 30
Clarion 54, DuBois Central Catholic 35
