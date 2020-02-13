Wednesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Feb 12 basketball scores.

BOYS

KSAC SOUTH

Clarion 55, Karns City 47

MOSHANNON VALLEY LEAGUE

Curwensville 61, Moshannon Valley 42

NTL

Austin 73, Oswayo Valley 48

Coudersport 68, Otto-Eldred 44

Northern Potter 48, Port Allegany 46

Galeton at Cameron County – PPD to Feb. 14

NON-CONFERENCE

Cranberry 64, Forest Area 39

Brookville 65, Redbank Valley 37

Clarion-Limestone 81, Brockway 45

GIRLS

D9 LEAGUE

St. Marys 46, Brookville 44

KSAC NORTH

A-C Valley 43, Union 33

KSAC SOUTH

Moniteau 57, Redbank Valley 47

MOSHANNON VALLEY LEAGUE

Curwensville 51, Moshannon Valley 41

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Bellefonte 54, Clearfield 38

NON-CONFERENCE

North Clarion 63, Cranberry 28

West Shamokin 49, Karns City 30

Clarion 54, DuBois Central Catholic 35

