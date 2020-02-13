Woman Arrested After Threatening Man with Gun at Scrubgrass Township Residence

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 66-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly held a man at gunpoint and threatened to kill him.

According to court documents, on Sunday, February 9, the Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 66-year-old Linda Carol Gordon, of Ellwood City, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:58 a.m. on Sunday, February 9, Franklin-based State Police received a report of a domestic incident in progress at a location in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Following an investigation, it was determined that Linda Gordon entered a residence with a gun and threatened to kill a known man while pointing the gun at him, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes that after leaving the residence, Gordon allegedly fired the gun out at the river.

Gordon was arraigned at 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $50,000.00 (10%) monetary bail, she was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

She was released on Tuesday, February 11, on a surety posted by a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, with Judge Kirtland presiding.

