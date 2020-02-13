Your Valentine’s Day Restaurant Guide for Clarion County
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Your Valentine’s Day restaurant guide for Clarion County and surrounding areas:
IRON MOUNTAIN GRILLE
When: Friday, February 14, and Saturday, February 15
Where: Iron Mountain Grille, 10638 Route 36, Clarington, Pa.
Details:
Valentine’s Day Weekend Special
Stop at Iron Mountain Grille for their famous Prime Rib Special – only $16.50!
The restaurant serves food until 10:00 p.m.
Call 814-752-2486 for reservations.
Visit Iron Mountain Grille Facebook page here.
RAMADA CLARION
Make your reservation for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner for two at Ramada Clarion!
When: Friday, February 14, and Saturday, February 15
Where: Ramada Clarion, 45 Holiday Inn Road, Clarion, Pa.
Details:
The cost is $44.95 or included with room package.
Reservations suggested. Call 814-226-8850.
SWEET BASIL RESTAURANT AND BAR
When: Friday, February 14
Where: Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar, 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, Pa.
Details:
Bring your sweetheart to Sweet Basil Restaurant in Shippenville for a special dinner.
Call 814-226-7013 to make your reservation!
The Allegheny Grille
When: Saturday, February 15
Where: Allegheny Grille, 40 Main Street, Foxburg, Pa.
Details:
Enjoy a four-course meal, prepared by some of the best hospitality experts in the region.
First Course: Cheese and Meat Platter – Assorted aged cheeses and cured meats
Second Course: Spring Mix Salad – Mescalin greens, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, blue cheese crumbles & raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Third Course: Entree – Two beef filet medallions, twin lobster tails with drawn butter, duchess potatoes and roasted asparagus
Fourth Course: Dessert – New York cheesecake drizzled with warm fudge and topped with whipped cream OR you can choose “Chocolate Addiction”, a flourless chocolate cake laced with raspberry and chocolate sauce and served a la mode.
Dinner will be $109.00 per Couple
Add a Flight of Wine to Pair with Your Meal – $15.00 per Person
Seatings at 4:00, 6:00, and 8:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15th *Reservations are Required*
Call for reservations at 724-659-5701.
For more information, visit Allegheny Grille website here.
THE KORNER RESTAURANT
When: Friday, February 14, and Saturday, February 15
Where: Korner Restaurant, 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, Pa.
Details:
VALENTINE’S WEEKEND SPECIALS
Friday
2 Fish dinners-$21.95
2 Ribeye dinners-$26.95
2 Stuffed Chicken Breast Dinners-$18.95
2 Stuffed Pork chop Dinners-$18.95
Saturday
2 Ribeye dinners-$26.95
2 Stuffed Chicken Breast Dinners-$18.95
2 Stuffed Pork chop Dinners-$18.95
Dinners come with choice of potato, veggie and side. FREE DESSERT.
THE LIBERTY HOUSE
When: Friday, February 14, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Where: The Liberty House Restaurant, 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, Pa.
Details:
Romantic Dinner for 2 for $25.00.
The meal includes your choice of steak, fish, broasted chicken, or seafood alfredo. Your meal comes with a salad, choice of potato, dinner roll, soda or ice tea, and choice of dessert.
TRAIL’S END
When: Friday, February 14, and Saturday, February 15
Where: Trails End Restaurant and Bar, 2738 Forest Road, Cooksburg, Pa.
Details:
Make your reservation today at 814-927-8400. Visit Trail’s End Facebook page here.
VINCE’S TAVERN
When: Friday, February 14
Where: Vince’s Tavern, 31729 Route 66, Leeper, Pa.
Details:
– Land & Sea – 8 oz. filet medallions paired with colossal shrimp
– Choice of side and salad
or…
– Homemade Lasagna
– Salad
– Vince’s homemade bread
*ALSO: Homemade desserts
– Andy’s cake
– Black Forest cake
– Chocolate dipped caramel cheesecake stuffed apples
Call 814-744-9960 or visit their Facebook page here for more information.
WANANGO COUNTRY CLUB
When: Friday, February 14, and Saturday, February 15
Where: Wanango Country Club, 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
WASHINGTON HOUSE
When: Friday, February 14
Where: Washington House, 19298 Route 208, Main Street, Fryburg, Pa.
Details:
Two prime rib sandwiches with one large french fry for only $16.99 plus tax – “in-house only.”
Each sandwich is filled with 8 ounces of thin-sliced prime rib with sauteed mushrooms, onions, provolone cheese, and mayonnaise. The special will be served from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14. Please call 814-354-2929 for reservations.
Visit Washington House Facebook page here.
