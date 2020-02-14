A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 34. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Sunday – Cloudy, with a high near 38. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Washington’s Birthday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 7pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 7pm and 3am, then rain showers likely after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday – Showers. High near 46. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8pm and 11pm, then a chance of snow showers after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

