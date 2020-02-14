 

A-C Valley Boys Beat Union

Friday, February 14, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

A-C Valley boys basketball 2020 Cynthia RappFOXBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – Eddie Stevanus and Levi Orton combined to score 38 points, as A-C Valley used a quick start to the second half to down visiting Union, 67-43, in KSAC North action.

(Photo by Cynthia Rapp)

Orton led the Falcons with 21 points with Stevanus chipping in 17. Tanner Merwin added 10 points and Russ Carr seven.

Truman Vereb paced Union with 10 points, Layton Stewart added nine and Luke Bowser eight.

A-C Valley led 30-20 at halftime and then outscored Union 20-6 in the third quarter to blow the game open.


