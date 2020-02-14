Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Crunch Brownies

This recipe is especially for peanut butter and chocolate lovers!

Chocolate Crunch Brownies

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

2 cups sugar

4 large eggs

1/2 cup baking cocoa

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 – 7 oz. jar marshmallow creme

1 cup creamy peanut butter

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

3 cups crisp rice cereal

Directions

~In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Combine the flour, cocoa, and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture until blended.

~Spread into a greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking pan. Bake at 350° for 24 to 28 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean – do not overbake). Cool in pan on a wire rack. Spread marshmallow creme over cooled brownies.

~In a small saucepan, melt peanut butter and chocolate chips over low heat, stirring constantly until smooth. Remove from the heat; stir in cereal. Spread over top.

~Refrigerate until set. Cut into bars.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.