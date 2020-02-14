 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Don’t Blink. Clarion County Courthouse Debuts in Hallmark Channel Valentine Movie

Friday, February 14, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

84720145_10156400181905388_7761012127279611904_nCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Some eagle-eyed viewers caught a brief Valentine’s message for Clarion County when watching  “A Valentine’s Match,” a TV movie on the Hallmark Channel.

(Screenshot from “A Valentine’s Match”)

The Clarion County Courthouse makes a brief appearance at 29 minutes into the movie for a few seconds, and then the movie returns to bringing two people together for Valentine’s Day.

v-matchKnowing full well that inquiring minds would want to know how it happened, exploreClarion.com contacted the Hallmark PR people but the call was not returned.

Talking with some people familiar with TV productions, our best guess is that the photo of the courthouse is stock footage (both video and photography) readily available for purchase on the web.

The stock footage is usually used as an establishing shot in the movie to project the kind of town where the story takes place.  Hallmark is known for producing many of their movies in Canada.

An establishing shot is usually a wide shot (also called a long shot), an extreme long shot, or an aerial shot that shows a lot of the setting for context, according to masterclass.com. Establishing shots are unlike other shots in a movie for a few different reasons: Establishing shots are usually only a few seconds long.

An establishing shot in filmmaking and television production sets up or establishes the context for a scene by showing the relationship between its important figures and objects.

The movie is part of a month-long “Love Ever After” movie series celebrating Valentine’s Day.

Hallmark offers this description of the movie, “Fired from her job as a reality TV host, Natalie returns home for Valentine’s Day, only to find herself running the town’s festival auction with her ex-fiancé thanks to two scheming mothers. Click here for a video promotion for the movie.

Hallmark is well-known for its never-ending Christmas movies and Valentine movies draw on the same source material.

Meanwhile, county officials are undoubtedly making sure there is stock footage of a snow-covered Clarion County Courthouse for next year’s Hallmark Christmas movies.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.