Emergency Crews Respond to One-Vehicle Crash at 800 Center

CLARION, PA. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to a one-vehicle accident at the 800 Center in Clarion on Friday morning.

(Photo by Ron Wilshire)

A Clarion County 9-1-1 supervisor said the crash occurred around 9:36 a.m. on Friday, February 14.

Clarion Borough Police, Clarion University Police, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance responded to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 10:23 a.m.

It is unclear if there were any injuries.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

