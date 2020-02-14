Larry J. Fenstermaker, age 78, of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday morning, February 10, 2020, due to an automobile accident in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

He was born on March 12, 1941 in Heathville, Jefferson County, and raised by his grandparents.

Larry was a veteran of the United States Army.

He married Peggy Ann Wiant on June 11, 1969 and she preceded him in death on January 24, 1997.

Before retiring, Larry was a driver for Stahlman Trucking; an equipment operator for C & K Coal Company; a police officer for New Bethlehem Borough Police Department, and in his earlier years, worked for St. Charles Brick Refractory.

He was an avid camper and Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved spending time with his girlfriend’s grandchildren.

Survivors include his companion, Katherine Drenning of Fairmount City and her three children: Sherry Nicolli, Scott Drenning and Mandy Downs, and grandchildren: Scotty, Drew, Derrick, Luke, Macy and Mario.

Larry is also survived by nieces and nephews and great nephew, Carl Colwell of Illinois.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem. Reverend Jimmy Swogger will officiate over the service.

Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to Larry’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

