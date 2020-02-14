 

‘Snowman in the Forest’ to Feature Carriage Rides, Ice Skating, Chili Cook-Off, Much More

Friday, February 14, 2020 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

83749715_2829846737082963_5384955185984438272_oCOOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Cook Forest Vacation Bureau is hosting ‘Snowman in the Forest’ on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Various activities will be held at the new River Shelter by the playground on River Road located approximately one mile up the river from the park office.

The day will be filled with family fun in Cook Forest. There will be sleigh rides, sledding, skating, snowman building, a Chinese auction, a “Happy Dog” contest, a chili cook-off, hot dogs, and cookies, and much more.

snowman in the forest z

Schedule of events:

11:30 a.m. Chili Cook-Off (hot and mild divisions)

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Carriage rides, sledding, snowman building, ice skating (ice skates available)

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Snowshoe interpretive hike within the old growth forest along Cook Trail, meet at the new River Shelter

1:00 p.m. – Happy Dog contest

2:00 p.m. – Door prize awards

Join the Cook Forest Vacation Bureau for a day of fun, wintry activities along the Clarion River within the Cook Forest State Park.


