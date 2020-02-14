SPONSORED: Get 5 Oil Changes for the Price of 3 at Riverhill Automotive
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – Riverhill Automotive is now offering you FIVE oil changes for the price of THREE.
Something your car always needs is an oil change!
Here is how it works:
Purchase one of their cards for either 5 Full Synthetic oil changes, 5 Synthetic Blend oil changes or 5 Diesel oil changes for the price of 3. You may use this card for any vehicle you have as long as it requires the type of oil you purchased the card for. You must have the card present each visit for the oil change, if you lose the card or do not have it upon appointment Riverhille Automotive will not be able to honor the promotion.
Riverhill Automotive is located at 10760 Route 322, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Facebook.com/RiverhillAutomotive.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.