State Police Calls: Vehicle-Deer Collision, DUI Arrest

Friday, February 14, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-day-timeCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Vehicle-Deer Collision in Madison Township

Clarion-based State Police responded to a vehicle-deer collision on State Route 68, west of Pinoak Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County, around 6:30 p.m. on February 11.

The driver, 25-year-old Jessica Brink, of East Brady, and her three-year-old male passenger were not injured.

Brink was using a seat belt, and the child was in a child safety seat.

Brink’s 2019 Subaru Impreza sustained disabling damage.

New Bethlehem Police Department, Rimersburg Fire and Rescue, and Cornman Towing assisted at the scene.

DUI Arrest in Shippenville Borough

Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2019 Nissa Sentra for multiple traffic violations around 3:06 a.m. on February 11, Railroad Street/Glenn Road, in Shippenville Borough,

During the investigation, it was discovered that the driver – 55-year-old Pamala Cabaniss, of Duncan, South Carolina – was “under the influence of both alcoholic beverages and prescriptions drugs,” according to PSP Clarion.

Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge 18-3-02.


