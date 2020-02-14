 

Thursday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Friday, February 14, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Feb. 13 basketball scores.

AML SEMIFINALS

Boys

Elk County Catholic 57, Brockway 20
Johnsonburg 51, Ridgway 32

Girls

Elk County Catholic 43, Ridgway 32
Kane 37, DuBois Central Catholic 31

REGULAR SEASON

BOYS

KSAC NORTH

A-C Valley 67, Union 43

NTL

Smethport 50, Otto-Eldred 47

NON-CONFERENCE

Coudersport 75, St. Marys 61
Clearfield 80, Curwensville 17

GIRLS

KSAC NORTH

Clarion-Limestone 60, Forest Area 32

NON-CONFERENCE

Oswayo Valley 46, Archbishop Walsh (N.Y.) 22
Bucktail 42, Galeton 41


