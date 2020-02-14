Thursday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Friday, February 14, 2020 @ 12:02 AM
Feb. 13 basketball scores.
AML SEMIFINALS
Boys
Elk County Catholic 57, Brockway 20
Johnsonburg 51, Ridgway 32
Girls
Elk County Catholic 43, Ridgway 32
Kane 37, DuBois Central Catholic 31
REGULAR SEASON
BOYS
KSAC NORTH
A-C Valley 67, Union 43
NTL
Smethport 50, Otto-Eldred 47
NON-CONFERENCE
Coudersport 75, St. Marys 61
Clearfield 80, Curwensville 17
GIRLS
KSAC NORTH
Clarion-Limestone 60, Forest Area 32
NON-CONFERENCE
Oswayo Valley 46, Archbishop Walsh (N.Y.) 22
Bucktail 42, Galeton 41
