William W. McCoy, 87, of Statesville, NC, formerly of Parker, PA passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Statesville following a period of declining health.

Born in West Monterey, Clarion Co., PA he was the son of the late Claude B. and Jessie Smith McCoy.

He was married to the former Bonnie B. Terwilliger who survives in Statesville.

Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army being honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal and awarded the Army Occupation of Germany and the National Defense Service Medal.

He was employed in glass manufacturing with the former Glass Containers Corp. at Parker until plant closure and then began employment in maintenance with A.C.V. School District. at Foxburg until retirement. William was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son Rob (Brenda) McCoy of Catawba, North Carolina, daughters Julee McCoy of Edinboro, Pa., and Janey (Jason) Randolph of Stanfield, NC. A sister in law Shirley Terwilliger. Two nieces and six grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Robert and wife Marian Terwilliger McCoy, his brother-in-law, Paul “Ike” Terwilliger and baby sister Virginia.

A graveside memorial service will be held later this year at Perryville Cemetery, near Parker.

