A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Washington’s Birthday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind.

Tonight – Rain and snow showers, becoming all rain after 4am. Low around 33. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday – Showers. High near 44. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 8pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 32.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

