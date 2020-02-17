Clarion County Adoptable Pets of the Week: Taco Joe & Chiko
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pets of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Taco Joe & Chiko.
Taco Joe is an adult male Chihuahua.
Chiko is an adult male Chihuahua.
Taco Joe and Chiko were surrendered to the rescue center when one of their owners had to go into a nursing home.
Both dogs are house-trained, neutered, and vaccinations are up-to-date.
They are a bonded pair and are looking for a new forever home together.
For more information on Taco Joe and Chiko, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
