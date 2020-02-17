 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Southwestern Beef Barley Stew

Monday, February 17, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This hearty comfort stew goes well with homemade bread!

Southwestern Beef Barley Stew

Ingredients

1/2 pound lean ground beef
1/2 cup sliced celery
1/3 cup chopped onion
1-3/4 cups water
2 teaspoons reduced-sodium beef bouillon granules
1-1/2 teaspoons chili powder
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup quick-cooking barley
1 – 14-1/2 oz. can diced tomatoes, undrained

Directions

~In a large saucepan, cook the beef, celery, and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink and vegetables are tender; drain.

~Stir in the water, bouillon, chili powder, and pepper. Bring to a boil. Stir in barley. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10 to 12 minutes (or until barley is tender). Stir in tomatoes; heat through.


