Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Southwestern Beef Barley Stew

This hearty comfort stew goes well with homemade bread!

Southwestern Beef Barley Stew

Ingredients

1/2 pound lean ground beef

1/2 cup sliced celery

1/3 cup chopped onion

1-3/4 cups water

2 teaspoons reduced-sodium beef bouillon granules

1-1/2 teaspoons chili powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup quick-cooking barley

1 – 14-1/2 oz. can diced tomatoes, undrained

Directions

~In a large saucepan, cook the beef, celery, and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink and vegetables are tender; drain.

~Stir in the water, bouillon, chili powder, and pepper. Bring to a boil. Stir in barley. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10 to 12 minutes (or until barley is tender). Stir in tomatoes; heat through.

